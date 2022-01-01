Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve enchiladas

The NexMex Thing image

 

The NexMex Thing

5 Central Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Enchiladas$15.75
Cheese & Beans Enchiladas$10.00
Chicken Enchiladas$15.75
More about The NexMex Thing
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar image

 

Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

210 Andover Street, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Make your own Enchiladas$16.25
Create your own enchiladas by choosing your type of tortilla, choice of meat or vegetables, and your type of salsa. Enchiladas are topped with crema Fresca, and are served with rice and beans.
Bandera Enchiladas$19.25
Three enchiladas: Shredded chicken, ground beef, and cheese. Each complemented with its own sauce: Red enchilada, white queso, and green tomatillo.
KIDS Enchilada$7.99
Corn tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with red salsa and melted cheese.
More about Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

Steak Fajitas

Steak Bowls

Mac And Cheese

Steak Tip Subs

Home Fries

Blt Wraps

Shrimp Salad

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (979 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston