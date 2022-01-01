Enchiladas in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about The NexMex Thing
The NexMex Thing
5 Central Street, Peabody
|Pork Enchiladas
|$15.75
|Cheese & Beans Enchiladas
|$10.00
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.75
More about Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
210 Andover Street, Peabody
|Make your own Enchiladas
|$16.25
Create your own enchiladas by choosing your type of tortilla, choice of meat or vegetables, and your type of salsa. Enchiladas are topped with crema Fresca, and are served with rice and beans.
|Bandera Enchiladas
|$19.25
Three enchiladas: Shredded chicken, ground beef, and cheese. Each complemented with its own sauce: Red enchilada, white queso, and green tomatillo.
|KIDS Enchilada
|$7.99
Corn tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with red salsa and melted cheese.