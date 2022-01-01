Chicken sandwiches in Old City

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.25
Chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, served with french fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served on a challah bun and served with french fries.
More about Race Street Cafe
2nd Story Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Story Brewing

117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about 2nd Story Brewing
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
HORSERADISH AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED ONION
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

