Fritters in Squirrel Hill

This week's sandwich special is two hands full, for sure!

Our zucchini fritter is the main here, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg & allspice just for fun:)

It also features a roasted eggplant salad, tahini sauce, and roasted tomato spread, and is topped with fried almonds, pickled jalapenos, red onion and parsley.

Served on your choice of Sourdough or Seeded Whole Wheat.

