Cookies in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve cookies
More about Tavern on the Wharf
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Cookie Pizza For 2
|$12.00
More about Keegan Kreations
PASTRY • CAKES
Keegan Kreations
20 Court Street, Plymouth
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.50
Crispy edges, but soft and chewy in the middle; made with hand chopped 40% milk chocolate.
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.50
Crispy and chewy, the best of both worlds! Made with hand chopped Valrhona dark chocolate and hazelnut butter.
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.80
More about Roll Street Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dip Puffnut
|$4.99
Homemade chocolate chip cookie dough dip filled inside a puff pastry. Rolled up, fried to perfection, and topped with powdered sugar