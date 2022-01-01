Cookies in Plymouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Pizza For 2$12.00
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Christmas Menu image

PASTRY • CAKES

Keegan Kreations

20 Court Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
Crispy edges, but soft and chewy in the middle; made with hand chopped 40% milk chocolate.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
Crispy and chewy, the best of both worlds! Made with hand chopped Valrhona dark chocolate and hazelnut butter.
More about Keegan Kreations
Cappy's House of Pizza image

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.80
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dip Puffnut$4.99
Homemade chocolate chip cookie dough dip filled inside a puff pastry. Rolled up, fried to perfection, and topped with powdered sugar
More about Roll Street Tavern
Bark BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bark BBQ

367 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S'mores Cookie$2.50
More about Bark BBQ

