Pompano Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Circus Bar image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Circus Bar

1461 SW 30 Ave, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TG-10 Wings$10.25
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
TG-20 Special$12.00
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
*10 WINGS$11.00
Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot,
BBQ, Teriyaki
Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper
House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika....
ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey
Checkers Old Munchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Checkers Old Munchen

2209 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.6 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 People$60.00
Potato Pancakes$10.99
Stuffed Schnitzel$22.99
Legends Tavern & Grille image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

3128 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point

Avg 4 (318 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side House Salad$4.99
French Dip$14.99
12 Boneless$13.99
BEACH HOUSE POMPANO image

 

BEACH HOUSE POMPANO

270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beachy Shrimp & Grits$30.00
Jumbo white shrimp, stone-ground white cheddar grits, Smithfield ham, corn salsa and asparagus sautéed in a light Creole sauce served with white cheddar grits.
Wings 🔥Honey BBQ🔥$19.00
Seasoned, oven roasted, lightly fried, served with
chipotle ranch and blue cheese dressing
FOLLY BEACH SLIDERS $7 EACH$7.00
A blend of short rib brisket, ground chuck, topped with pimento cheese, caramelized onions, chef's island dressing
SLIDERS $6 EACH
Deccan Spice - Pompano image

 

Deccan Spice - Pompano

1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach

Avg 4.7 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tikka$15.99
Boneless chicken pieces marinated overnight; char grilled
Garlic Naan$3.99
Cooked with garlic
Butter Chicken$13.99
Tandoori boneless chicken cooked with rich double cream, tomato butter sauce
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Make It A 3 Way!$16.00
just made chips + fresh juicy salsa + queso + guacamole
Philly Cheesesteak Taco$9.00
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
Truffle Steak Taco$9.00
buttered corn + cremini mushroom + truffle crema
ethos Greek Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.7 (2116 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Platter$25.50
Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.
Greek Salad$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
Spinach Pie$15.00
Our homemade spinach pie is made with barrel-aged feta cheese, sauteed spinach, leeks and wrapped with thin layers of crispy phyllo dough.
Catering by ethos image

 

Catering by ethos

4437 Lyons Road E104, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spread Combo$60.00
Three pounds tzatziki spread, three pounds hummus, and twelve warm pita cut in quarters.
Grilled Chicken Catering$99.00
Marinated and grilled to perfection. Each half tray includes 30 pieces total (15 whole chicken breasts cut in half/usually served 3 pieces per person.)
Gluten Free
Rice Catering$18.00
Fresh baby spinach, leek and sauteed onions. Served in 1/3 size tray.
Swirl Wine Bistro image

SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Swirl Wine Bistro

1435 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.8 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Admit One$50.00
Bring proof of payment to event
Swirl Wine Bistro/Bistro 19 image

 

Swirl Wine Bistro/Bistro 19

1001 Wynmoor circle, COCONUT CREEK

No reviews yet
Takeout
