Pompano Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Pompano Beach
More about Circus Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Circus Bar
1461 SW 30 Ave, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|TG-10 Wings
|$10.25
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
|TG-20 Special
|$12.00
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
|*10 WINGS
|$11.00
Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot,
BBQ, Teriyaki
Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper
House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika....
ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey
More about Checkers Old Munchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Checkers Old Munchen
2209 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|5 People
|$60.00
|Potato Pancakes
|$10.99
|Stuffed Schnitzel
|$22.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
3128 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point
|Popular items
|Side House Salad
|$4.99
|French Dip
|$14.99
|12 Boneless
|$13.99
More about BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach
|Popular items
|Beachy Shrimp & Grits
|$30.00
Jumbo white shrimp, stone-ground white cheddar grits, Smithfield ham, corn salsa and asparagus sautéed in a light Creole sauce served with white cheddar grits.
|Wings 🔥Honey BBQ🔥
|$19.00
Seasoned, oven roasted, lightly fried, served with
chipotle ranch and blue cheese dressing
|FOLLY BEACH SLIDERS $7 EACH
|$7.00
A blend of short rib brisket, ground chuck, topped with pimento cheese, caramelized onions, chef's island dressing
SLIDERS $6 EACH
More about Deccan Spice - Pompano
Deccan Spice - Pompano
1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka
|$15.99
Boneless chicken pieces marinated overnight; char grilled
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Cooked with garlic
|Butter Chicken
|$13.99
Tandoori boneless chicken cooked with rich double cream, tomato butter sauce
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Make It A 3 Way!
|$16.00
just made chips + fresh juicy salsa + queso + guacamole
|Philly Cheesesteak Taco
|$9.00
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
|Truffle Steak Taco
|$9.00
buttered corn + cremini mushroom + truffle crema
More about ethos Greek Bistro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$25.50
Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.
|Greek Salad
|$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
|Spinach Pie
|$15.00
Our homemade spinach pie is made with barrel-aged feta cheese, sauteed spinach, leeks and wrapped with thin layers of crispy phyllo dough.
More about Catering by ethos
Catering by ethos
4437 Lyons Road E104, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Spread Combo
|$60.00
Three pounds tzatziki spread, three pounds hummus, and twelve warm pita cut in quarters.
|Grilled Chicken Catering
|$99.00
Marinated and grilled to perfection. Each half tray includes 30 pieces total (15 whole chicken breasts cut in half/usually served 3 pieces per person.)
Gluten Free
|Rice Catering
|$18.00
Fresh baby spinach, leek and sauteed onions. Served in 1/3 size tray.
More about Swirl Wine Bistro
SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Swirl Wine Bistro
1435 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek
|Popular items
|Admit One
|$50.00
Bring proof of payment to event