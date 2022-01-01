Chai lattes in
Industrial District
/
Portland
/
Industrial District
/
Chai Lattes
Industrial District restaurants that serve chai lattes
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$4.50
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together. Choose between black and green tea options.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
