Chai lattes in Industrial District

Go
Industrial District restaurants
Toast

Industrial District restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.50
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together. Choose between black and green tea options.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters

Browse other tasty dishes in Industrial District

Cappuccino

Map

More near Industrial District to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston