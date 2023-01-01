Muffins in Industrial District
Industrial District restaurants that serve muffins
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Banana Oat Muffin
|$5.00
Banana muffin with oatmeal streusel, cinnamon and brown sugar 😊
|Lemon Blueberry Poppy Seed Muffin
|$5.00
Blueberries, poppy seeds and lemon zest make this muffin combination delicious!
|Raspberry Granola Muffin
|$3.75
A sweet raspberry muffin, topped with a crunchy granola crust.
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 BE Airport Way, Concourse C, Portland
|Banana Oat Muffin
|$5.00
Banana muffin with oatmeal streusel, cinnamon and brown sugar 😊
|Double Lemon Muffin
|$3.75
This muffin should come with a warning, because it is straight addictive! The perfect balance of moist lemony cake and lemon infused glaze that has a hint of cream cheese and lemon zest. So good!
|Double Chocolate Muffin
|$5.00
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
7000 NE Airport Way, Gate D & E, Portland
|Double Lemon Muffin
|$3.75
This muffin should come with a warning, because it is straight addictive! The perfect balance of moist lemony cake and lemon infused glaze that has a hint of cream cheese and lemon zest. So good!
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
|Double Chocolate Muffin
|$3.50
A decadent chocolate muffin with a generous amount of chocolate chips added making this a chocolate lovers dream!