Muffins in Industrial District

Industrial District restaurants
Toast

Industrial District restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Oat Muffin$5.00
Banana muffin with oatmeal streusel, cinnamon and brown sugar 😊
Lemon Blueberry Poppy Seed Muffin$5.00
Blueberries, poppy seeds and lemon zest make this muffin combination delicious!
Raspberry Granola Muffin$3.75
A sweet raspberry muffin, topped with a crunchy granola crust.
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

7000 BE Airport Way, Concourse C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Oat Muffin$5.00
Banana muffin with oatmeal streusel, cinnamon and brown sugar 😊
Double Lemon Muffin$3.75
This muffin should come with a warning, because it is straight addictive! The perfect balance of moist lemony cake and lemon infused glaze that has a hint of cream cheese and lemon zest. So good!
Double Chocolate Muffin$5.00
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

7000 NE Airport Way, Gate D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Lemon Muffin$3.75
This muffin should come with a warning, because it is straight addictive! The perfect balance of moist lemony cake and lemon infused glaze that has a hint of cream cheese and lemon zest. So good!
Blueberry Muffin$3.50
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
Double Chocolate Muffin$3.50
A decadent chocolate muffin with a generous amount of chocolate chips added making this a chocolate lovers dream!
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

