Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Industrial District

Go
Industrial District restaurants
Toast

Industrial District restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dark Chocolate Coffee Bean Bar$12.00
Coffee: Guatemala
We've collaborated with our SE Portland neighbors at Ranger Chocolate Company to make some coffee-chocolate delights!
Ranger’s most popular Classic Dark Chocolate (locally made from super premium organic cacao) topped with our craft-roasted Guatemalan coffee beans.
Ingredients: Organic cacao, organic sugar, cacao butter, roasted coffee
Net weight: 2.4 oz (68 g)
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

7000 NE Airport Way, Gate D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Redd Mint Chocolate Bar$3.75
The smoothness of chocolate, with a refreshing kick of minty flavor. Inside is everything you need to slay your day: clean proteins, belly-friendly probiotics and a suite of superfoods that do double duty as your beauty bag.
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

Browse other tasty dishes in Industrial District

Chai Lattes

Burritos

Cappuccino

Croissants

Apple Fritters

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate Croissants

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Industrial District to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (492 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2412 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston