Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple fritters in Industrial District

Go
Industrial District restaurants
Toast

Industrial District restaurants that serve apple fritters

Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters

Browse other tasty dishes in Industrial District

Fritters

Chai Lattes

Cake

Muffins

Cappuccino

Burritos

Cinnamon Rolls

Cookies

Map

More near Industrial District to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston