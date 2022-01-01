Chicken pesto sandwiches in Industrial District
Industrial District restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$7.50
Pesto spread, roasted red bell peppers, roasted chicken, and organic spring mix on sourdough bread.
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$7.50
Pesto spread, roasted red bell peppers, roasted chicken, and organic spring mix on sourdough bread.