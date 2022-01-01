Croissants in Industrial District
Industrial District restaurants that serve croissants
Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.65
Flaky croissant filled with decadent chocolate.
|Butter Croissant
|$3.45
Light, fluffy, flaky and buttery. Yes please.
|Almond Croissant
|$3.65
Delicious, flaky croissant topped with slivered almonds and powdered sugar and filled with perfectly sweet marzipan.
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland
|Butter Croissant
|$3.45
|Almond Croissant
|$3.65
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.65
Bar Chamberlain
509 SE Grand Avenue, Portland
|PB&J Croissant
|$5.00
|Croissant
|$5.00
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.65
|Almond Croissant
|$3.65
|Butter Croissant
|$3.45