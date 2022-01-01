Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Industrial District

Go
Industrial District restaurants
Toast

Industrial District restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.65
Flaky croissant filled with decadent chocolate.
Butter Croissant$3.45
Light, fluffy, flaky and buttery. Yes please.
Almond Croissant$3.65
Delicious, flaky croissant topped with slivered almonds and powdered sugar and filled with perfectly sweet marzipan.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.45
Almond Croissant$3.65
Chocolate Croissant$3.65
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Grand Stark Deli image

 

Bar Chamberlain

509 SE Grand Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PB&J Croissant$5.00
Croissant$5.00
More about Bar Chamberlain
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.65
Almond Croissant$3.65
Butter Croissant$3.45
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.45
Light, flaky, buttery, aromatics of fresh baked bread.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters

Browse other tasty dishes in Industrial District

Hot Chocolate

Cinnamon Rolls

Cobbler

Muffins

Burritos

Apple Fritters

Chai Lattes

Cappuccino

Map

More near Industrial District to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston