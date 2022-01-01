Portsmouth pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Portsmouth
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$7.49
Comes with feta and olives
|Steak Bomb
Shaved Angus steak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and American cheese
|Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
More about Joe's New York Pizza
PIZZA
Joe's New York Pizza
1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Wings (8)
|$9.99
8 Wings with your choice of sauce.
|20oz Dr. Pepper
|$2.25
|BYO LARGE Cheese (19")
|$20.06
More about Luigi's West End Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Luigi's West End Pizzeria
801 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH 03801, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Large Cup & Char Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Cup & Char is a premium type of pepperoni. It is more flavorful, slightly smaller, and in the oven it cups up and gets crispy on the edges.
|Large Margherita Pizza
|$19.00
Mozzarella, basil
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Luigi's blend