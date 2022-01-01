Cheeseburgers in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Southwest Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Our homemade chipolete mayo, bacon, Jack cheddar cheese and Sautéed peppers and onions
|Cheeseburger Club
|$10.99
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Dwyer's Pub
96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
8oz Patty, Brioche Bun, LTO, Pickles, Choice of Cheese, Special Sauce. Side Fries.
CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
41 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Cheeseburger
|$5.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mayo
Surf Restaurant
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with French Fries.
|Surf Bacon CheeseBurger
|$17.00
Surf Bacon and Cheeseburger - 1/2 lb. charbroiled brisket and chuck blend, topped with cheddar cheese and cherrywood smoked bacon, served on a griddled potato bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a side of garlic aioli.