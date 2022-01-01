Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Cheeseburger$10.99
Our homemade chipolete mayo, bacon, Jack cheddar cheese and Sautéed peppers and onions
Cheeseburger Club$10.99
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Dwyer's Pub image

 

Dwyer's Pub

96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$15.00
8oz Patty, Brioche Bun, LTO, Pickles, Choice of Cheese, Special Sauce. Side Fries.
More about Dwyer's Pub
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$5.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mayo
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Surf Restaurant

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$11.00
Topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with French Fries.
Surf Bacon CheeseBurger$17.00
Surf Bacon and Cheeseburger - 1/2 lb. charbroiled brisket and chuck blend, topped with cheddar cheese and cherrywood smoked bacon, served on a griddled potato bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a side of garlic aioli.
More about Surf Restaurant
Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Club$14.99
Three pieces sourdough. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, American cheese
Cheeseburger$12.99
Kids Cheeseburger$6.95
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Bisque

Fried Ravioli

Green Beans

French Toast

Sweet Potato Fries

French Fries

Tacos

Muffins

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston