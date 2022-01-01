Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza steak in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve pizza steak

Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Pizza
Shaved steak, sautéed onions and peppers, American cheese and our three cheese house blend
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Joe's New York Pizza image

PIZZA

Joe's New York Pizza

1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
19" Steak Bomb Pizza$27.23
Steak base with pepperjack/mozzarella cheese, peppers, and onions
14" Steak Bomb Pizza$19.44
Steak base with pepperjack/mozzarella cheese, peppers, and onions
More about Joe's New York Pizza
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8" Philly Pizza Steak
Philly Pizza Steak
**NEW** marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop

