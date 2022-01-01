Pizza steak in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve pizza steak
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Steak & Cheese Pizza
Shaved steak, sautéed onions and peppers, American cheese and our three cheese house blend
More about Joe's New York Pizza
PIZZA
Joe's New York Pizza
1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth
|19" Steak Bomb Pizza
|$27.23
Steak base with pepperjack/mozzarella cheese, peppers, and onions
|14" Steak Bomb Pizza
|$19.44
Steak base with pepperjack/mozzarella cheese, peppers, and onions