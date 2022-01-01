Garlic cheese bread in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.00
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese
|$3.49
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
|$6.99
With marinara