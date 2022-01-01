Greek salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Greek Salad
|$7.99
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, black olives, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese and banana peppers.
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Large Greek Salad
|$12.99
Fresh Greens, olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, egg and house dressing. Grilled Pita bread
|Greek Salad W Chicken
|$16.99
Chicken Breast,Fresh Greens, olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, egg and house dressing and Grilled Pita bread
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Greek Salad
|$12.00
fresh salad greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, red wine herb vinaigrette
|*Chicken Greek Salad
|$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
More about Guida's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing
|Greek Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Greek Salad
|$7.99
feta cheese,
tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzos, red onion,
kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper
slices atop salad greens with red wine herb
|*Chicken Greek Salad
|$9.99
grilled sliced chicken breast, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper slices atop salad greens with red wine vinaigrette
More about Jines Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Tuna Greek Salad
|$14.49
Grilled tuna steak cooked to preferred temperature on a iceberg lettuce and spring mix with cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing.
|Chicken Greek Salad
|$13.49
Small OR large salad mixed with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing and grilled chicken breast.
|Greek Salad
|$10.49
Small OR large salad mixed with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing.
More about Spot Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
200 East Ave, Rochester
|Greek Salad
|$10.95
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing