Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve greek salad

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.99
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, black olives, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese and banana peppers.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Greek Salad$12.99
Fresh Greens, olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, egg and house dressing. Grilled Pita bread
Greek Salad W Chicken$16.99
Chicken Breast,Fresh Greens, olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, egg and house dressing and Grilled Pita bread
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Greek Salad$12.00
fresh salad greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, red wine herb vinaigrette
*Chicken Greek Salad$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Distillery
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.99
Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing
Greek Salad with Chicken$10.99
Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Greek Salad$7.99
feta cheese,
tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzos, red onion,
kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper
slices atop salad greens with red wine herb
*Chicken Greek Salad$9.99
grilled sliced chicken breast, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper slices atop salad greens with red wine vinaigrette
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Greek Salad$14.49
Grilled tuna steak cooked to preferred temperature on a iceberg lettuce and spring mix with cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing.
Chicken Greek Salad$13.49
Small OR large salad mixed with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing and grilled chicken breast.
Greek Salad$10.49
Small OR large salad mixed with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing.
More about Jines Restaurant
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.95
More about Spot Coffee
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.99
Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Item pic

SALADS

Basha Mediterranean Eatery

2900 monroe ave, rochester

Avg 4.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad Tray$40.00
Blend of mixed greens and romaine, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, mushrooms, peppers, feta, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives
More about Basha Mediterranean Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Boneless Wings

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Fudge

Tuna Wraps

California Salad

Asian Salad

Fried Ravioli

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston