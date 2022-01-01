Ham sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|$16.00
everything focaccia, fire smoked ham, smoked gouda, arugula, cranberry basil mayo
Pastaria Deli & Wine
7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS
|Kid's Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
1/2 size deli sandwich on a Union Loafers hoagie roll with prosciutto cotto and provolone cheese.
Served with kettle chips and a small sprinkle cake cookie.
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Open Face Ham Sandwich
|$8.49
Open face ham with cheese on garlic bread
|Ham Sandwich
|$8.49
Lean sliced smoked ham covered with cheese