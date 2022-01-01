Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham and Cheese Sandwich$16.00
everything focaccia, fire smoked ham, smoked gouda, arugula, cranberry basil mayo
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Pastaria Deli & Wine

7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Ham and Cheese Sandwich$7.00
1/2 size deli sandwich on a Union Loafers hoagie roll with prosciutto cotto and provolone cheese.
Served with kettle chips and a small sprinkle cake cookie.
More about Pastaria Deli & Wine
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Open Face Ham Sandwich$8.49
Open face ham with cheese on garlic bread
Ham Sandwich$8.49
Lean sliced smoked ham covered with cheese
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Item pic

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Ham & Brie Sandwich$11.75
Ham, Brie, tomato & basil on a baguette brushed with olive oil
Baked Honey Ham Sandwich$11.75
Ham, havarti cheese, spinach, tomato and our house dressing with your choice of bread
More about City Coffee and Creperie

