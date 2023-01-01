Rigatoni in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve rigatoni
Parlour St. Paul
267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul
|Rigatoni Pasta
|$15.00
Squash, Golden Oyster Mushrooms, Garlic, Sage, Cream, Parmesan
|Rigatoni Pasta
|$18.00
DeGidio‘s Restaurant
425 7th Street West, Saint Paul
|Rigatoni & Porchetta Meatballs
|$16.00
Rigatoni with Porchetta meatballs and our famous spicy Arrabiata sauce OR classic tomato sauce
|Rigatoni & Pork Ragu
|$20.00
Rigatoni with a braised pork ragu
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$16.00
Rigatoni pasta tossed with vodka sauce & burrata
Brickhouse Food & Drink - Downtown
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Rigatoni and Ragu Pasta
|$27.00
Rigatoni pasta tossed in a hearty red sauce with garlic, shallots, Italian sausage, herbs, a touch of cream ,white wine, and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.