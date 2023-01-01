Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve rigatoni

Parlour St Paul image

 

Parlour St. Paul

267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Pasta$15.00
Squash, Golden Oyster Mushrooms, Garlic, Sage, Cream, Parmesan
Rigatoni Pasta$18.00
More about Parlour St. Paul
Item pic

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni & Porchetta Meatballs$16.00
Rigatoni with Porchetta meatballs and our famous spicy Arrabiata sauce OR classic tomato sauce
Rigatoni & Pork Ragu$20.00
Rigatoni with a braised pork ragu
Rigatoni alla Vodka$16.00
Rigatoni pasta tossed with vodka sauce & burrata
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink - Downtown

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni and Ragu Pasta$27.00
Rigatoni pasta tossed in a hearty red sauce with garlic, shallots, Italian sausage, herbs, a touch of cream ,white wine, and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink - Downtown
Carbone’s Pizzeria image

 

Carbone’s Pizzeria - West St. Paul

55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni$9.99
More about Carbone’s Pizzeria - West St. Paul

