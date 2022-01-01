Key lime pies in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve key lime pies
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|KEY LIME PIE
|$10.00
(in a jar) vanilla wafer crumbs, whipped cream, toasted coconut
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Classic Key Lime Pie with graham cracker crust. Served with whipped cream and key lime sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|KEY LIME PIE
|$9.00
Wafer cookie crust, blueberry sauce, blueberries, lime wheel and whipped cream