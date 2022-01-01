Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve key lime pies

Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
KEY LIME PIE$10.00
(in a jar) vanilla wafer crumbs, whipped cream, toasted coconut
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Classic Key Lime Pie with graham cracker crust. Served with whipped cream and key lime sauce.
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
KEY LIME PIE$9.00
Wafer cookie crust, blueberry sauce, blueberries, lime wheel and whipped cream
More about Finz
Flying Saucer Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Flying Saucer Pizza Company

118 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wazowski - Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Flying Saucer Pizza Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Cappuccino

Tomato Soup

Sashimi

Arugula Salad

Seaweed Salad

Fish And Chips

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston