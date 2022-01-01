Tacos in Pacific Beach

Taco' bout us image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Our Green Affair

980 Garnet av, San Diego

Avg 5 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Taco' bout us$15.75
roasted salmon, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, tortilla chips, spinach, lime squeeze, verde vinaigrette
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ahi Taco$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Lime Cauliflower Tacos.$13.50
Shredded romaine, guacamole, house queso, chipotle aioli.
Waterbar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Waterbar Tacos$13.95
The Fishery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Fishery

5040 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1495 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
2 tacos cilantro coleslaw, salsa fresca, cotija, chili aioli, beans + rice
