Tacos in Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve tacos
Our Green Affair
980 Garnet av, San Diego
|Taco' bout us
|$15.75
roasted salmon, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, tortilla chips, spinach, lime squeeze, verde vinaigrette
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|Ahi Taco
|$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Chipotle Lime Cauliflower Tacos.
|$13.50
Shredded romaine, guacamole, house queso, chipotle aioli.