Avocado toast in
Downtown
/
San Jose
/
Downtown
/
Avocado Toast
Downtown restaurants that serve avocado toast
Valley Water Cafeteria
5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$4.75
More about Valley Water Cafeteria
Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine
1435 The Alameda, San Jose
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$11.00
Rosemary Sourdough topped with fresh avocado, Italian marinated tomatoes in olive oil, salt and pepper with a balsamic glaze
More about Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine
