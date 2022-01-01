Chilaquiles in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chilaquiles
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
two cage-free eggs, handmade tortilla chips simmered in tomatillo salsa, topped with crema, queso fresco, avocado, onion and cilantro, with a side of refried beans.
Uncle John’s Pancake House
1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose
|CHILAQUILES
|$15.00
Tortilla chips, spicy red sauce, chorizo, queso fresco, two eggs any style*, avocado, crema, refried beans.