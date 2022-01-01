Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$14.00
two cage-free eggs, handmade tortilla chips simmered in tomatillo salsa, topped with crema, queso fresco, avocado, onion and cilantro, with a side of refried beans.
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

 

Uncle John’s Pancake House

1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILAQUILES$15.00
Tortilla chips, spicy red sauce, chorizo, queso fresco, two eggs any style*, avocado, crema, refried beans.
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUILES Verde$15.50
scrambled eggs, seasonal greens, black bean purée, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco
More about Zona Rosa

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Quesadillas

Chocolate Cake

Tamales

Chips And Salsa

French Fries

Lobsters

French Toast

Prawns

Map

More near Downtown to explore

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston