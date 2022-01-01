Willow Glen breakfast spots you'll love
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|California Benedict
|$16.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|French Toast Combo
|$15.50
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
John's of Willow Glen
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
diced bacon • turkey • avocado
tomato • green onion • blue cheese
mixed greens • hard boiled eggs
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
canadian bacon • two poached eggs
english muffin • hollandaise sauce
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
marinated beef • bell pepper • onions
jack cheese • french roll