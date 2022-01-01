Willow Glen breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Willow Glen

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn image

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
California Benedict$16.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
French Toast Combo$15.50
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
John's of Willow Glen

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$17.00
diced bacon • turkey • avocado
tomato • green onion • blue cheese
mixed greens • hard boiled eggs
Eggs Benedict$15.00
canadian bacon • two poached eggs
english muffin • hollandaise sauce
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
marinated beef • bell pepper • onions
jack cheese • french roll
Mexico Lindo Restaurant

1415 FOXWORTHY AVE, SAN JOSE

Avg 3.8 (956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
45. Guacamole$5.00
