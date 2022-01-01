Chicken sandwiches in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
FRENCH FRIES
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
jidori chicken breast. fennel slaw. granny smith apple. spicy mayo
More about Blueys Kitchen
Blueys Kitchen
1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica
|BAD GIRL Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, spicy aioli, salsa roja and lemon slaw on a martin's potato bun.
|Bad Girl Chicken Sandwich - Dinner
|$13.50
Grilled chicken, spicy aioli, salsa roja and lemon slaw on a martin's potato bun.
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Rock'n Pies Pizza
1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Nothing says "eat me" more than this chicken sandwich served with lettuce, provolone & ranch dressing,
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, pickles & tomatoes
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.50
Chicken Breast Provolone Cheese & Marinara
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street
Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street
2908 Main Street, Santa Monica
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$12.50
Perfect lunch on the go: ciabatta, organic roasted chicken, pepper jack, roasted bell pepper, sundried tomato & basil pesto.
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Chicken Milanese Caprese Sandwich
|$18.75
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomatoes & Handmade Pesto Spread
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Sandwich
|$17.75
Blackened Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Tomatoes, Avocado and our Homemade Caesar Dressing
|Gluten-Free BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$21.00
Provolone, Romaine, Tomato, Avocado, BBQ Sauce ON THIN GLUTEN FREE BREAD
More about Heroic Italian
Heroic Italian
514-516 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$22.00
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$21.00
beefsteak tomato, house slaw, cilantro aioli, sourdough bread
More about The Curious Palate
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, butter lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, hickory smoked bacon and mustard aioli.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Black bean marinated chicken thigh, butter lettuce, tomato, scallions, pickled radish, harissa and aioli on a brioche bun.
More about Blue Plate Oysterette
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Plate Oysterette
1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard aioli, Bub & Grandma's bread, and old bay fries
More about Pono Burger
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pono Burger
829 Broadway, Santa Monica
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
Grilled chicken breast, Organic tomato, green leaf lettuce, grilled pineapple, Yakinuku sauce, fried string onions, pomegranate balsamic ponzu, & house made Yuzu sauce.
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
apple and cabbage slaw, jalapeno pickles, hot honey, buttermilk dressing, brioche bun
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
apple & cabbage slaw, jalapeno pickles, hot honey, buttermilk dressing, toasted brioche bun