Chicken sandwiches in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
jidori chicken breast. fennel slaw. granny smith apple. spicy mayo
More about The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
f81d3886-2f88-41f7-a2a6-024b042163cf image

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BAD GIRL Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, spicy aioli, salsa roja and lemon slaw on a martin's potato bun.
Bad Girl Chicken Sandwich - Dinner$13.50
Grilled chicken, spicy aioli, salsa roja and lemon slaw on a martin's potato bun.
More about Blueys Kitchen
Item pic

 

Rock'n Pies Pizza

1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Nothing says "eat me" more than this chicken sandwich served with lettuce, provolone & ranch dressing,
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, pickles & tomatoes
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.50
Chicken Breast Provolone Cheese & Marinara
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street

2908 Main Street, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.50
Perfect lunch on the go: ciabatta, organic roasted chicken, pepper jack, roasted bell pepper, sundried tomato & basil pesto.
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Milanese Caprese Sandwich$18.75
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomatoes & Handmade Pesto Spread
Blackened Chicken Caesar Sandwich$17.75
Blackened Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Tomatoes, Avocado and our Homemade Caesar Dressing
Gluten-Free BBQ Chicken Sandwich$21.00
Provolone, Romaine, Tomato, Avocado, BBQ Sauce ON THIN GLUTEN FREE BREAD
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Item pic

 

Heroic Italian

514-516 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$22.00
More about Heroic Italian
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
beefsteak tomato, house slaw, cilantro aioli, sourdough bread
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, butter lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, hickory smoked bacon and mustard aioli.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Black bean marinated chicken thigh, butter lettuce, tomato, scallions, pickled radish, harissa and aioli on a brioche bun.
More about The Curious Palate
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Plate Oysterette

1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5249 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard aioli, Bub & Grandma's bread, and old bay fries
More about Blue Plate Oysterette
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pono Burger

829 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (2545 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.75
Grilled chicken breast, Organic tomato, green leaf lettuce, grilled pineapple, Yakinuku sauce, fried string onions, pomegranate balsamic ponzu, & house made Yuzu sauce.
More about Pono Burger
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
apple and cabbage slaw, jalapeno pickles, hot honey, buttermilk dressing, brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
apple & cabbage slaw, jalapeno pickles, hot honey, buttermilk dressing, toasted brioche bun
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

