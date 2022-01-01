Seal Beach breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Seal Beach
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
320 Main
320 Main St Ste A, Seal Beach
Popular items
Buffalo Tenders
|$12.00
Prime Rib
|$38.00
Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
O'Malley's On Main
140 Main St, Seal Beach
Popular items
Family Style for Four
|$40.00
Corned Beef Sand
|$13.00
Pub Burger
|$14.00
Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
901 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach
Popular items
Chicken Club
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli on White Toast
Meat Lovers Omelet
|$13.99
Ham, Sausage, Bacon & Cheese
10oz NY Strip Steak
|$19.99
Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Veggies
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery
322 Main St, Seal Beach
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito
|$9.24
Eggs, cheese, roasted potatoes, side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla
Club
|$14.29
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli on our honey wheat bread
Seal Beach Omelette
|$14.53
Bacon, avocado, tomato, cilantro, 6-cheese blend