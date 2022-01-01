Seal Beach breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Seal Beach

320 Main image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

320 Main

320 Main St Ste A, Seal Beach

Avg 4 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Tenders$12.00
Prime Rib$38.00
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
More about 320 Main
O'Malley's On Main image

 

O'Malley's On Main

140 Main St, Seal Beach

Avg 4.1 (1430 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Style for Four$40.00
Corned Beef Sand$13.00
Pub Burger$14.00
More about O'Malley's On Main
Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach

901 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Club$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli on White Toast
Meat Lovers Omelet$13.99
Ham, Sausage, Bacon & Cheese
10oz NY Strip Steak$19.99
Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Veggies
More about Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery image

 

Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

322 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.24
Eggs, cheese, roasted potatoes, side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla
Club$14.29
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli on our honey wheat bread
Seal Beach Omelette$14.53
Bacon, avocado, tomato, cilantro, 6-cheese blend
More about Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

