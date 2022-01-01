Lower Queen Anne bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lower Queen Anne
More about Laredos Grill
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
House made chips with red and green salsa.. ( if you are seated at a table and ordered from your phone let your server know!)
|Brisket Chimichanga
|$18.50
Fried flour tortilla with shredded brisket, rice, crema, pico & queso. Choice of red, green or habanero cream sauce
|Taco Truck Tacos
|$12.25
3 small corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with cilantro & onions
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms
Taylor Shellfish Farms
124 Republican Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Dungeness Crab Dinner
|$70.00
Cleaned & cracked, served with secret sauce, Macrina baguette, Caesar salad. Serves 1-2
|*Kumamoto
|$1.80
|*Fat Bastard
|$1.75
More about The Masonry
PIZZA
The Masonry
20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109, Seattle
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$20.00
Fresh mozz, basil, garlic, tomato sauce.
|Margherita Pizza
|$20.00
mozzarella, basil, garlic, tomato sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan.
More about The Sitting Room
TACOS • TAPAS
The Sitting Room
108 W Roy St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Taco al Pastor
|$3.75
Marinated Carlton Farms Organic Pork, House green and red salsa, pineapple, corn tortillas. Single taco.
|Crunchywrap
|$10.50
Choice of Meat, layered with queso, tostada, lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled. Salsa on the side.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese and grilled.
Salsa & Sour Cream on the Side.
More about Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
114 Republican Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|DAN DAN MIAN
|$15.00
wheat noodle with hot numbing sauce, toped with pork. Vegan option made with "Beyond Meat" substitute and a mushroom stock sauce base.
|SICHUAN RIBS
|$24.00
braised pork spare ribs in a sweet and spicy sauce with pickled fresno's served on a bed of choy sum
|PORK & CHIVE DUMPLINGS
|$15.00
10 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic black vinegar chili oil
More about Queen Anne Beerhall
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Queen Anne Beerhall
203 W Thomas St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$13.50
Our giant fresh baked pretzel made in house. Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.
|Salt / Vinegar Fries
|$6.00
Our classic fries with our house salt / vinegar seasoning.
|The Hall Reuben
|$16.00
Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Yep!