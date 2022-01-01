Lower Queen Anne bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Lower Queen Anne restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Lower Queen Anne

Laredos Grill image

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$3.50
House made chips with red and green salsa.. ( if you are seated at a table and ordered from your phone let your server know!)
Brisket Chimichanga$18.50
Fried flour tortilla with shredded brisket, rice, crema, pico & queso. Choice of red, green or habanero cream sauce
Taco Truck Tacos$12.25
3 small corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with cilantro & onions
More about Laredos Grill
Taylor Shellfish Farms image

 

Taylor Shellfish Farms

124 Republican Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dungeness Crab Dinner$70.00
Cleaned & cracked, served with secret sauce, Macrina baguette, Caesar salad. Serves 1-2
*Kumamoto$1.80
*Fat Bastard$1.75
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms
The Masonry image

PIZZA

The Masonry

20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$20.00
Fresh mozz, basil, garlic, tomato sauce.
Margherita Pizza$20.00
mozzarella, basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan.
More about The Masonry
The Sitting Room image

TACOS • TAPAS

The Sitting Room

108 W Roy St, Seattle

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco al Pastor$3.75
Marinated Carlton Farms Organic Pork, House green and red salsa, pineapple, corn tortillas. Single taco.
Crunchywrap$10.50
Choice of Meat, layered with queso, tostada, lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled. Salsa on the side.
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese and grilled.
Salsa & Sour Cream on the Side.
More about The Sitting Room
Restaurant banner

 

Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne

114 Republican Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DAN DAN MIAN$15.00
wheat noodle with hot numbing sauce, toped with pork. Vegan option made with "Beyond Meat" substitute and a mushroom stock sauce base.
SICHUAN RIBS$24.00
braised pork spare ribs in a sweet and spicy sauce with pickled fresno's served on a bed of choy sum
PORK & CHIVE DUMPLINGS$15.00
10 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic black vinegar chili oil
More about Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel$13.50
Our giant fresh baked pretzel made in house. Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.
Salt / Vinegar Fries$6.00
Our classic fries with our house salt / vinegar seasoning.
The Hall Reuben$16.00
Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Yep!
More about Queen Anne Beerhall

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lower Queen Anne

Tacos

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Lower Queen Anne to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Alki

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Magnolia

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston