Taco salad in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve taco salad
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
Seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, sour cream, cheddar and jack cheeses, served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with a side of salsa.
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Grande Taco Salad
|$11.75
Three bean vegetarian chili or beef chili, tri-color tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, sour cream, guacamole.
