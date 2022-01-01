Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve taco salad

Consumer pic

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$14.99
Seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, sour cream, cheddar and jack cheeses, served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with a side of salsa.
More about JB's
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Grande Taco Salad$11.75
Three bean vegetarian chili or beef chili, tri-color tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, sour cream, guacamole.
Grande Taco Salad$11.75
Three bean vegetarian chili or beef chili, tri-color tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, sour cream, guacamole.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering

