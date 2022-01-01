Mussels in Somerville
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Street Mussels
|$15.00
Chorizo - Spicy marinara - toasted focaccia bread
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Maine Mussels
|$15.00
chorizo, garlic mustard cream, grilled baguette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Blue Hill Bay Mussels
|$17.00
Red Curry-Coconut Broth, Fresno Chiles, Ginger, Grilled Bread
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Coconut Curried Mussels
|$13.00
Served with Grilled Focaccia .
