Mussels in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve mussels

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Street Mussels$15.00
Chorizo - Spicy marinara - toasted focaccia bread
More about Orleans
Item pic

 

The Independent Pub & Restaurant

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maine Mussels$15.00
chorizo, garlic mustard cream, grilled baguette
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Hill Bay Mussels$17.00
Red Curry-Coconut Broth, Fresno Chiles, Ginger, Grilled Bread
More about Foundry On Elm
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curried Mussels$13.00
Served with Grilled Focaccia .
Shellfish Allergy
More about Highland Kitchen
Out of the Blue image

 

Out of the Blue

215 elm street, somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels And Linguine$24.00
Mussels$14.00
in a white wine, garlic, olive oil, fresh herb broth
More about Out of the Blue

