Pad thai in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve pad thai
More about DAKZEN
NOODLES
DAKZEN
195 Elm St, Somerville
|Pad Thai
|$8.95
Thailand’s most famous noodles. Stir fried rice noodles with egg, dry shrimp,turnips,scallions,bean sprouts. Topped with crispy fried shallots,grounded peanuts& fresh lime wedge.
More about Siam Ginger
Siam Ginger
22 Bow St, Somerville
|Lunch Pad Thai
|$9.95
|Dinner Pad Thai
|$11.95
|Lunch Crystal Pad Thai
|$9.95
More about Fuji at Assembly
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Pad Thai (G)
|$19.50
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Shrimp, Chicken, peanuts, bean sprouts, and basil
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts in house special sauce.
|Country Style Pad Thai
|$13.00
An authentic hot and spicy version of stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, crispy tofu, dried little shrimp and crushed peanuts in house special sauce.
🌶 Spicy
|Crispy Chicken Pad Thai
|$13.00
Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts with lightly fried chicken on the top.