Pad thai in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve pad thai

NOODLES

DAKZEN

195 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$8.95
Thailand’s most famous noodles. Stir fried rice noodles with egg, dry shrimp,turnips,scallions,bean sprouts. Topped with crispy fried shallots,grounded peanuts& fresh lime wedge.
More about DAKZEN
New Yummy Hut

217R Highland Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pad Thai$8.00
More about New Yummy Hut
Siam Ginger

22 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Pad Thai$9.95
Dinner Pad Thai$11.95
Lunch Crystal Pad Thai$9.95
More about Siam Ginger
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai (G)$19.50
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Shrimp, Chicken, peanuts, bean sprouts, and basil
More about Fuji at Assembly
SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$12.00
Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts in house special sauce.
Country Style Pad Thai$13.00
An authentic hot and spicy version of stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, crispy tofu, dried little shrimp and crushed peanuts in house special sauce.
🌶 Spicy
Crispy Chicken Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts with lightly fried chicken on the top.
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine

