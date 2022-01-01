Cake in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA
Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Olive Oil Cake
|$11.00
Sicilian olive oil cake, lemon curd, fresh whipped cream, pistachio
Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's - Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's
1398 Forest Ave., Staten Island
|CAKE POPS (1DOZEN)
|$42.00
Nature's Grill Cafe
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island
|Sugar Free Banana Cake
|$5.00
|Sugar Free Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$5.50
|Shadow Cake Slice
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Unicorn Diner
2944 victory blvd, Staten Island
|Maryland Crab Cakes
|$21.99
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Forest Avenue
1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island
|Ice Cream Cone Cake
|$0.00
|Small Heart Cake
|$25.95
Custom heart shaped cake to celebrate that special day! Add on a cluster of balloons to make it extra special! Heart cakes need 2 days advance ordering.
|Custom Cake (3 DAYS IN ADVANCE)
|$0.00