Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Staten Island

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Olive Oil Cake$11.00
Sicilian olive oil cake, lemon curd, fresh whipped cream, pistachio
More about Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's image

 

Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's - Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's

1398 Forest Ave., Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAKE POPS (1DOZEN)$42.00
More about Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's - Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's
Item pic

 

Nature's Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sugar Free Banana Cake$5.00
Sugar Free Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Nature's Grill Cafe
Item pic

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake Slice$5.50
Shadow Cake Slice$5.50
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Maryland Crab Cakes$21.99
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Forest Avenue

1194 Forest Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ice Cream Cone Cake$0.00
Small Heart Cake$25.95
Custom heart shaped cake to celebrate that special day! Add on a cluster of balloons to make it extra special! Heart cakes need 2 days advance ordering.
Custom Cake (3 DAYS IN ADVANCE)$0.00
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Forest Avenue
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Mousse Cake$4.99
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake$4.99
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island

Tuna Wraps

Salad Wrap

Grilled Chicken

Avocado Toast

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Greek Salad

Hummus

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore

Stapleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Westerleigh

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Great Kills

No reviews yet
Map

More near Staten Island to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1852 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston