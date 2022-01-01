Temecula sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Temecula
The Goat & Vine
41923 2nd St., Temecula
|Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza
|$27.00
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grape tomatoes, cilantro, local Hatch chili honey, and fresh avocado
|Bread Sticks & House Sauce
|$16.50
Our house made walnut pesto marinara topped with crumbled Gorgonzola. Paired with freshly baked bread sticks brushed with garlic and smothered in melted mozzarella and Parmesan.
|Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
Mad Madeline's Grill
28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Hot Pastrami on Rye
|$13.98
8 oz pastrami, Pickles, and Mustard
|Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheese Panini
|$13.98
Grilled Smoked Turkey slices, Bacon Strips, and Choice of Cheese
|Buffalo Burger
|$16.89
100% Bison Meat.
E.A.T Marketplace
28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Plant Based Burrito
Cuban style black beans, organic brown rice, sautéed seasonal farm veggies, plant-cheddar cheese, smashed avo, cashew crema, Sonora sauce & cilantro on the side. Bowl or Burrito your choice!
|Old School
Scrambled farm eggs, rosemary breakfast potatoes, fontina cheese, smashed avo, crema, Sonora sauce and cilantro on the side. Have it as a bowl or a wrap!
|B.L.A.T
|$16.95
B.L.A.T E.A.T customer favorite!
bacon, lettuce, smashed avo, fontina cheese, turkey w/basil aioli on ciabatta
Earth Bistro
40695 Winchester Rd, Temecula
|Chicken Wings
|$7.50
Gluten Free, Organic Chicken wings/drumettes. Baked never fried.
Always fresh because we have no freezer !
|Vegan Chicken Wings
|$7.00
Vegan, and Gluten Free !
Baked and never fried.
Served w/ house made soy free vegan ranch!
|LG BBQ Chicken
|$22.75
Free range, hormone & pesticide free chicken , house made BBQ sauce. roasted red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and provolone.
make it tropical add $ fresh hand cut pineapple yum. Can be made vegan or dairy free.