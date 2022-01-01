Temecula sandwich spots you'll love

The Goat & Vine image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Goat & Vine

41923 2nd St., Temecula

Avg 4.6 (3102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza$27.00
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grape tomatoes, cilantro, local Hatch chili honey, and fresh avocado
Bread Sticks & House Sauce$16.50
Our house made walnut pesto marinara topped with crumbled Gorgonzola. Paired with freshly baked bread sticks brushed with garlic and smothered in melted mozzarella and Parmesan.
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
More about The Goat & Vine
Mad Madeline's Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mad Madeline's Grill

28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula

Avg 3.9 (2519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Pastrami on Rye$13.98
8 oz pastrami, Pickles, and Mustard
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheese Panini$13.98
Grilled Smoked Turkey slices, Bacon Strips, and Choice of Cheese
Buffalo Burger$16.89
100% Bison Meat.
More about Mad Madeline's Grill
E.A.T Marketplace image

 

E.A.T Marketplace

28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plant Based Burrito
Cuban style black beans, organic brown rice, sautéed seasonal farm veggies, plant-cheddar cheese, smashed avo, cashew crema, Sonora sauce & cilantro on the side. Bowl or Burrito your choice!
Old School
Scrambled farm eggs, rosemary breakfast potatoes, fontina cheese, smashed avo, crema, Sonora sauce and cilantro on the side. Have it as a bowl or a wrap!
B.L.A.T$16.95
B.L.A.T E.A.T customer favorite!
bacon, lettuce, smashed avo, fontina cheese, turkey w/basil aioli on ciabatta
More about E.A.T Marketplace
Earth Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Earth Bistro

40695 Winchester Rd, Temecula

Avg 4.3 (477 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$7.50
Gluten Free, Organic Chicken wings/drumettes. Baked never fried.
Always fresh because we have no freezer !
Vegan Chicken Wings$7.00
Vegan, and Gluten Free !
Baked and never fried.
Served w/ house made soy free vegan ranch!
LG BBQ Chicken$22.75
Free range, hormone & pesticide free chicken , house made BBQ sauce. roasted red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and provolone.
make it tropical add $ fresh hand cut pineapple yum. Can be made vegan or dairy free.
More about Earth Bistro
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Spuntino Pizzeria

31891 Rancho California Rd, Temecula

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
More about Spuntino Pizzeria

