Chopped salad in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chopped salad
Salt and Lime
1121 S. Elgin, Tulsa
|The Chopped Taco Salad
|$0.00
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, green apple slaw, feta, scoop of guacamole, queso drizzle and crispy tortilla crunchies + choice of dressing
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Chop Chop Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, garbanzo beans, green bell peppers, tomatoes, chicken, salami, & provolone - creamy balsamic dressing
SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|1/2 Chopped Salad Lunch
|$11.00
Lunch portions of Seared chicken, feta, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, cashews, haystack onions, and Honey Bacon Dijon. Served with a drink.