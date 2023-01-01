Chopped salad in Tulsa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Salt and Lime

1121 S. Elgin, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Chopped Taco Salad$0.00
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, green apple slaw, feta, scoop of guacamole, queso drizzle and crispy tortilla crunchies + choice of dressing
More about Salt and Lime
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Chop Chop Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, garbanzo beans, green bell peppers, tomatoes, chicken, salami, & provolone - creamy balsamic dressing
More about Queenies
Item pic

 

SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo

9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Chopped Salad Lunch$11.00
Lunch portions of Seared chicken, feta, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, cashews, haystack onions, and Honey Bacon Dijon. Served with a drink.
More about SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Prossimo

1550 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (2395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad Antipasto and Basil Cream$16.00
Chopped romaine mixed with basil cream dressing topping with asparagus, artichoke, olive tapenade, mozzarella, and a variety of cured meats.
More about Prossimo

