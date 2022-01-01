Utica bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Utica
More about Steampunk Tap Room
Steampunk Tap Room
7722 Auburn, Utica
|Popular items
|16 Deez Nuts Beards
|17 Wolverine Blackberry Kettle Sour
|05 Ciderboys Huckleberry
More about Game On Burgers
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS
Game On Burgers
45875 Mound Rd, Shelby Twp
|Popular items
|Game On King
|$16.99
|Sub Onion Rings
|$3.49
|Harissa Aioli
|$1.00
More about Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township
|Popular items
|Gnocchi (Homemade)
|$21.95
Homemade Gnocchi (potato ricotta cheese potato dumping tossed with your choice of sauces).
|Child Pasta & Meatball
|$6.95
Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce, plain tomato sauce, alfredo sauce or palomino sauce.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.95
Breaded chicken breast cutlets topped with homemade meat sauce and baked mozzarella cheese with a side of pasta.
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Sahara Mediterranean Grill
45199 Market St, Shelby Township
|Popular items
|6pcs/10oz Garlic
|$5.00
This is our 6pcs of fresh oven baked bread served with a 10oz container of garlic sauce
|Chicken Kabob
|$21.99
Chicken breast cubes marinated in lemon juice and garlic.
|Fattoush
A fresh mix of cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, cabbage, pita chips and romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Sumac Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Popular items
|Side Salad
|$3.95
Mixed Greens // Cucumbers // Cherry Tomatoes // Cheddar Cheese
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
|Jakes Nacho Supreme
|$13.95
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo