Utica bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Utica

Steampunk Tap Room image

 

Steampunk Tap Room

7722 Auburn, Utica

Avg 5 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16 Deez Nuts Beards
17 Wolverine Blackberry Kettle Sour
05 Ciderboys Huckleberry
More about Steampunk Tap Room
Game On Burgers image

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS

Game On Burgers

45875 Mound Rd, Shelby Twp

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Game On King$16.99
Sub Onion Rings$3.49
Harissa Aioli$1.00
More about Game On Burgers
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar image

 

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar

49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi (Homemade)$21.95
Homemade Gnocchi (potato ricotta cheese potato dumping tossed with your choice of sauces).
Child Pasta & Meatball$6.95
Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce, plain tomato sauce, alfredo sauce or palomino sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$21.95
Breaded chicken breast cutlets topped with homemade meat sauce and baked mozzarella cheese with a side of pasta.
More about Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
Sahara Mediterranean Grill image

 

Sahara Mediterranean Grill

45199 Market St, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6pcs/10oz Garlic$5.00
This is our 6pcs of fresh oven baked bread served with a 10oz container of garlic sauce
Chicken Kabob$21.99
Chicken breast cubes marinated in lemon juice and garlic.
Fattoush
A fresh mix of cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, cabbage, pita chips and romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Sumac Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Salad$3.95
Mixed Greens // Cucumbers // Cherry Tomatoes // Cheddar Cheese
Bavarian Pretzels$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
Jakes Nacho Supreme$13.95
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Utica

Quesadillas

Hummus

Lasagna

Pretzels

