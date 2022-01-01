Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Venice

Venice restaurants
Venice restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Ospi - Venice

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$8.00
with spicy mayonnaise & ketchup
More about Ospi - Venice
James Beach image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

James Beach

60 N Venice Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.1 (1830 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$7.00
More about James Beach
French Fries image

SEAFOOD

Dudley Market

9 Dudley Ave, Venice

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$8.00
Tossed with salt, parsley, and light chile flakes.
More about Dudley Market
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

American Beauty

425 Rose Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES$8.00
aioli, ketchup
More about American Beauty
224c11b7-6f23-45c6-ae06-6eb38337ad6f image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$9.00
Hand-cut fries sprinkled with parmesan, served with harissa ketchup and aioli
More about GJUSTA
French Fries image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$7.00
ketchup and mayo sriracha
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)

