Steak frites in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve steak frites

Sweet Basil on Moody image

 

Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$40.00
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
The Federal image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Federal

74 Tower Road, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Frites$38.00
Garlic Butter & Parm French Fries
More about The Federal

