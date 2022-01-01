Capitol Hill bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened
Wings
|$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
Crab Cake Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
Chicken Club
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon on sour dough bread
Reuben
|$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
514 8th St SE, Washington
Cuban Sandwich
Cuban Sandwich
|$15.00
Sliced ham, braised pork, mustard aioli,
dill pickles, melted swiss cheese, pan
Cubano
Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, hoagie roll
Five Spice Quesadilla
|$14.00
Jerk chicken or shrimp, smoked gouda,
caramelized onion, cumin sour cream,
pineapple mango salsa, flour tortilla
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
Turkey Avocado BLT
Turkey Avocado BLT
|$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
Sesame Kale Salad
|$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo & Bergen
240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Popular items
Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich
|$1.75
If it's really good, we might steal it!
Egg, Cheese & Meat
|$7.75
griddle scrambled egg & cheese with meat (or plant based substitute) on a...
(bacon, egg & american cheese pictured)
Breakfast Wrap
|$11.00
scrambled egg, pepperjack, spinach, griddled steak & pico in a flour tortilla w/ red salsa
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Bistro Cacao
316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
Onion Soup_Dinner
Onion Soup_Dinner
|$11.00
French Onion Soup with Gruyère Cheese
Steak Frites_Dinner
|$28.00
Grilled New York Strip Steak, Caramelized Shallots, Red Wine Jus, Pommes Frites
New Year's Eve Dinner 2021
|$95.00
Last day of the year and our delightful New Year's Eve 4-course Dinner is ready to pre-order for Friday 31st. More details about the menu are available in our website.
SUSHI
Sushi Hachi
735 8th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
Sushi Platter--EDAMAME, today's miso soup, snapper miso ceviche, 3 piece nigiri (tuna, kanpachi, salmon), 4 piece yellowtail cilantro roll
|$28.00