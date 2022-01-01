Capitol Hill bars & lounges you'll love

Boxcar Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Blackened
Wings$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Boxcar Tavern
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
Chicken Club$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon on sour dough bread
Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille

514 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Sliced ham, braised pork, mustard aioli,
dill pickles, melted swiss cheese, pan
Cubano
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, hoagie roll
Five Spice Quesadilla$14.00
Jerk chicken or shrimp, smoked gouda,
caramelized onion, cumin sour cream,
pineapple mango salsa, flour tortilla
More about Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado BLT$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
Sesame Kale Salad$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Buffalo & Bergen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo & Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich$1.75
If it's really good, we might steal it!
Egg, Cheese & Meat$7.75
griddle scrambled egg & cheese with meat (or plant based substitute) on a...
(bacon, egg & american cheese pictured)
Breakfast Wrap$11.00
scrambled egg, pepperjack, spinach, griddled steak & pico in a flour tortilla w/ red salsa
More about Buffalo & Bergen
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Onion Soup_Dinner$11.00
French Onion Soup with Gruyère Cheese
Steak Frites_Dinner$28.00
Grilled New York Strip Steak, Caramelized Shallots, Red Wine Jus, Pommes Frites
New Year's Eve Dinner 2021$95.00
Last day of the year and our delightful New Year's Eve 4-course Dinner is ready to pre-order for Friday 31st. More details about the menu are available in our website.
More about Bistro Cacao
Sushi Hachi image

SUSHI

Sushi Hachi

735 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sushi Platter--EDAMAME, today's miso soup, snapper miso ceviche, 3 piece nigiri (tuna, kanpachi, salmon), 4 piece yellowtail cilantro roll$28.00
More about Sushi Hachi
Lola's image

SMOKED SALMON

Lola's

711 8th Street SE, Washington

Avg 4.1 (167 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lola's

