Cookies in
Capitol Hill
/
Washington
/
Capitol Hill
/
Cookies
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cookies
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
Avg 4.4
(1117 reviews)
Cookie
$2.50
More about Le Bon Cafe
Eat Brgz
250 7th St. SE, Washington
No reviews yet
Oreo Cookies & Cream
$6.00
More about Eat Brgz
Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill
Quesadillas
Po Boy
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Naan
Samosa
Caesar Salad
Snapper
More near Capitol Hill to explore
Navy Yard
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Logan Circle
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Park View
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Petworth
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston