Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches
More about Stir Martini Bar + Kitchen - 2 Powers Rd
Stir Martini Bar + Kitchen - 2 Powers Rd
2 Powers Rd, Westford
|Parmesan Crusted Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Fried parmesan crusted chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, lettuce tomato, red onion on an herb and olive oil focaccia bun. Served with house-cut fries.
More about Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA) - 175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA 01886
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA) - 175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA 01886
175 Littleton Rd. Unit J, Westford
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Bun
|$13.00
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Roll, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Bacon