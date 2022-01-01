Fajitas in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Tex Mex Burrito
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Mixed Fajita
|$16.75
Grilled steak and chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
Grilled chicken or steak with grilled vegetables.
|Taco Salad fajita with Homemade Tortilla Bowls
|$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
More about Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville
|Fajitas
|$19.95
sizzling peppers, onions, mexican rice, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, flour tortillas
|Fajita Salad
|$16.50
caramelized onions & peppers, lettuce, whole black beans, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa
More about GoodEase
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Chicken Fajita & Rice Bake
|$11.95
More about Twist'd Tomato
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
|CHICKEN FAJITA BOLI
|$15.99
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Fajita Mexicana
|$19.00
|Lunch Grilled Fajitas
|$10.00
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$14.00
More about Tex Mex Burrito - Newport
GRILL
Tex Mex Burrito - Newport
2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington
|Chicken Fajita
|$15.75
Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
|Shrimp Burritos Fajita
|$17.99
Two burritos stuffed with shrimp, onions and bell peppers. Served with salad and rice.
|Nachos fajita
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, or steak with grilled vegetables