Chicken sandwiches in Albuquerque

Vick's Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$11.25
Traditional country chicken fried steak served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes, and cream gravy on the side for dipping. one side
|Broasted Chicken Breast, Bacon Green Chile Ranch and Swiss Cheese Sandwich
|$11.99
Broasted chicken Breast2 slices of Bacon, Green Chile Ranch and Swiss Cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes and pickles. choice of one side
|Broasted Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.99
Broasted chicken Breast served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes and pickles. choice of one side
M'tucci's Twenty - Five
M'tucci's Twenty - Five
4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon & Fig Jam, Aged Mozzarella, Balsamic Grilled Escarole, Marinated Celery, Brioche Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.
Gold Street Pizza & Brew
Gold Street Pizza & Brew
3211 Coors Blvd SW Suite H1, Albuquerque
|Chicken Bacon Club Sandwich
|$9.00
Served with chicken, bacon, sautéed mushrooms and onions, with a side of ranch dressing.
Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery
Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery
3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
grilled chicken breast, bacon, green chile & swiss cheese on a brioche bun
The Grove Cafe & Market
The Grove Cafe & Market
600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$12.95
all natural chicken breast, golden raisins, pecans, tarragon mayo, arugula, pickled red onions on toasted whole wheat