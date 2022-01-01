Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$11.25
Traditional country chicken fried steak served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes, and cream gravy on the side for dipping. one side
Broasted Chicken Breast, Bacon Green Chile Ranch and Swiss Cheese Sandwich$11.99
Broasted chicken Breast2 slices of Bacon, Green Chile Ranch and Swiss Cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes and pickles. choice of one side
Broasted Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.99
Broasted chicken Breast served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes and pickles. choice of one side
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
THE EATERY image

 

The Eatery

5700 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.95
More about The Eatery
M'tucci's Twenty-Five image

 

M'tucci's Twenty - Five

4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon & Fig Jam, Aged Mozzarella, Balsamic Grilled Escarole, Marinated Celery, Brioche Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.
More about M'tucci's Twenty - Five
Consumer pic

 

Gold Street Pizza & Brew

3211 Coors Blvd SW Suite H1, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Club Sandwich$9.00
Served with chicken, bacon, sautéed mushrooms and onions, with a side of ranch dressing.
More about Gold Street Pizza & Brew
Sobremesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery

3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.1 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$14.50
grilled chicken breast, bacon, green chile & swiss cheese on a brioche bun
More about Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery
Item pic

 

The Grove Cafe & Market

600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$12.95
all natural chicken breast, golden raisins, pecans, tarragon mayo, arugula, pickled red onions on toasted whole wheat
More about The Grove Cafe & Market
Tuerta image

SANDWICHES

Tuerta

317 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.8 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Mama Mia Goth Greek Chicken Sandwich
Yogurt/Dill Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic Mayo, Hot Sauce, Brioche Bun
More about Tuerta

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

Tiramisu

Cheesecake

Cookies

Salmon

Tortas

Nachos

French Fries

Penne

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown/University

No reviews yet

Nob Hill

No reviews yet

Westside

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston