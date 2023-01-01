Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Food Truck Location - image

 

Tantrum Barbecue

12501 Candelaria Road Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chile Mac & Cheese$10.00
Smoked mac & cheese with green chile. Try adding pork or brisket!
Green Chile Mac & Cheese$10.00
Our smoked gouda mac and cheese with green chile. Try it with added brisket!
More about Tantrum Barbecue
M'tucci's Twenty-Five image

 

M'tucci's Twenty - Five

4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese$14.00
21 Day Cured Smoked Brisket, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda & Aged Mozzarella, House Campanelle Pasta
More about M'tucci's Twenty - Five
Item pic

 

Chalkboard Eats

5201 Hawking Drive Southeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Mac and Cheese$8.00
Our house made cheesy Mac and Cheese with Green Chile and smoked pork belly.
More about Chalkboard Eats
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese FRIES$6.99
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
Mac & Cheese Sliders$11.99
Angus beef sliders. UHDC Mac & Cheese and drizzled with our bourbon BBQ
SIDE Mac & Cheese$4.99
3-cheese stovetop mac. Made fresh and made here
More about Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
Sobremesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery

3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.1 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Mac & Cheese$3.00
perfectly roasted & seasoned squash, zucchini, corn & green chile
More about Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE Mac & Cheese SIDE$6.50
3-cheese stovetop mac. Made fresh and made here
FRIES Mac & Cheese FRIES$8.00
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
More about Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Restoration Pizza

5161 Lang Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

Avg 4.3 (217 reviews)
Takeout
12" Pizza of the Month: Posole$19.50
Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.
Pizza of the Month: Posole (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)$24.75
Red Chile Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Carne Adovada, Red Onion, Hominy, and Fresh Cilantro
10" Pizza of the Month: Posole$15.25
Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.
More about Restoration Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

Quesadillas

Burritos

Chili

French Fries

Huevos Rancheros

Tortas

Cookies

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown/University

No reviews yet

Nob Hill

No reviews yet

Westside

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston