Mac and cheese in Albuquerque

Tantrum Barbecue
12501 Candelaria Road Northeast, Albuquerque
|Green Chile Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Smoked mac & cheese with green chile. Try adding pork or brisket!
M'tucci's Twenty - Five
4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE
|Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
21 Day Cured Smoked Brisket, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda & Aged Mozzarella, House Campanelle Pasta
Chalkboard Eats
5201 Hawking Drive Southeast, Albuquerque
|Pork Belly Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
Our house made cheesy Mac and Cheese with Green Chile and smoked pork belly.
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque
|Mac & Cheese FRIES
|$6.99
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
|Mac & Cheese Sliders
|$11.99
Angus beef sliders. UHDC Mac & Cheese and drizzled with our bourbon BBQ
|SIDE Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
3-cheese stovetop mac. Made fresh and made here
FRENCH FRIES
Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery
3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|SIDE Mac & Cheese SIDE
|$6.50
3-cheese stovetop mac. Made fresh and made here
|FRIES Mac & Cheese FRIES
|$8.00
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS
Restoration Pizza
5161 Lang Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
