Lasagna in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Baked Lasagna Bolognese
|$12.99
five layers of pasta, mozzarella, ricotta, gran parmesan and our beef bolognese and marinara sauce
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Roasted Vegetable Lasagna
|$19.00
seasonal roasted vegetables, ricotta, sharp provolone, mozzarella, san marzano tomatoes, herbs, house made pasta. Vegetarian
|Bolognese Meat Lasagna for 2-4
|$39.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs.
Serves 2-4.
|Seasonal Vegetable Lasagna for 2-4
|$39.00
Seasonal vegetables, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs. Serves 2-4. Vegetarian
More about Juliano's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Lasagna
|$11.99
Layers of pasta with ricotta cheese, seasoned ground beef, topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
More about Ada's on the River
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Coal Fired Mushroom Lasagna
|$21.00
coal roasted broccoli, abalone mushroom “pasta”, smoked mozzarella, ricotta, charred tomato broth
More about Osteria Marzano
PIZZA
Osteria Marzano
6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria
|Lasagna Alla Bolognese
|$20.95
Homemade layered pasta with bolognese sauce, besciamella, ricotta, and parmigiano.
Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.
|Lasagna
|$20.95
Homemade layered pasta with bolognese sauce, besciamella, ricotta, and parmigiano.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
100 King St, Alexandria
|Lasagna & Bubbles for Two
|$89.00
Mia's Valentine's for Two To Go including Canella Prosecco Superiore Bottle, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio, Choice of Lasagna and Berry Cheesecake.
Lasagna Choices are Beef Bolognese or Roasted Vegetables.
Meal will be served cold and include heating instructions.
Please choose your pick up time between 10AM - 4PM on February 11 - 14.