Lasagna in Alexandria

Mia's Valentine's for Two To Go including Canella Prosecco Superiore Bottle, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio, Choice of Lasagna and Berry Cheesecake.

Lasagna Choices are Beef Bolognese or Roasted Vegetables.

Meal will be served cold and include heating instructions.

Please choose your pick up time between 10AM - 4PM on February 11 - 14.

