Lasagna in Alexandria

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Lasagna Bolognese$12.99
five layers of pasta, mozzarella, ricotta, gran parmesan and our beef bolognese and marinara sauce
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna$19.00
seasonal roasted vegetables, ricotta, sharp provolone, mozzarella, san marzano tomatoes, herbs, house made pasta. Vegetarian
Bolognese Meat Lasagna for 2-4$39.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs.
Serves 2-4.
Seasonal Vegetable Lasagna for 2-4$39.00
Seasonal vegetables, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs. Serves 2-4. Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$11.99
Layers of pasta with ricotta cheese, seasoned ground beef, topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
More about Juliano's Pizza
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coal Fired Mushroom Lasagna$21.00
coal roasted broccoli, abalone mushroom “pasta”, smoked mozzarella, ricotta, charred tomato broth
More about Ada's on the River
Lasagna Alla Bolognese image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna Alla Bolognese$20.95
Homemade layered pasta with bolognese sauce, besciamella, ricotta, and parmigiano.
Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.
Lasagna$20.95
Homemade layered pasta with bolognese sauce, besciamella, ricotta, and parmigiano.
More about Osteria Marzano
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna & Bubbles for Two$89.00
Mia's Valentine's for Two To Go including Canella Prosecco Superiore Bottle, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio, Choice of Lasagna and Berry Cheesecake.
Lasagna Choices are Beef Bolognese or Roasted Vegetables.
Meal will be served cold and include heating instructions.
Please choose your pick up time between 10AM - 4PM on February 11 - 14.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

