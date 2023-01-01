Vietnamese coffee in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
Junction Bakery & Bistro- Del Ray
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
|Iced Vietnamese Coffee 12oz
|$5.00
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Caphe Sua (Vietnamese Coffee with condensed milk)
|$0.00
