Veggie rolls in Anaheim

SUSHI
Rollin Sushi Cafe
140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Veggie Egg Roll (4pc)
|$5.95
deep-fried vegetable egg rolls w/rollin sauce
[🥑vegan]
|Veggie Roll (8pc)
|$6.95
lettuce, carrot, avocado, cucumber
[🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
Fuji Grill
5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim
|Veggies Spring Roll
|$5.95
4pcs Fried Veggie Spring Rolls