Veggie rolls in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve veggie rolls

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Egg Roll (4pc)$5.95
deep-fried vegetable egg rolls w/rollin sauce
[🥑vegan]
Veggie Roll (8pc)$6.95
lettuce, carrot, avocado, cucumber
[🥑 vegan / 🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe
Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggies Spring Roll$5.95
4pcs Fried Veggie Spring Rolls
More about Fuji Grill
J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee image

 

J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee

1071 N. Tustin Ave, Ste. 106, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggies Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn Rau$5.00
More about J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee

