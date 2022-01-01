Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club image

 

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club

400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE (gf, nf)$6.00
dense chocolate cake, berries
More about Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mile High Chocolate Cake$7.95
Three layers of rich deep dark chocolate cake slathered with fudge frosting, garnished with lots of chocolate chips
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Item pic

 

Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.95
More about Carson's American Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate buttermilk cake made with Guernsey buttermilk and full fat cocoa, iced with dark chocolate buttercream.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Layer Cake$7.50
Drizzled chocolate icing topped over four layers of moist cake and fudgy frosting. A chocolate lover's dream
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake (Cake of the Month)
Chocolate buttermilk cake made with Guernsey buttermilk and full fat cocoa, iced with dark chocolate buttercream.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

