Chocolate cake in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE (gf, nf)
|$6.00
dense chocolate cake, berries
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Mile High Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
Three layers of rich deep dark chocolate cake slathered with fudge frosting, garnished with lots of chocolate chips
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
Carson's American Bistro
2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.95
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Cake
Chocolate buttermilk cake made with Guernsey buttermilk and full fat cocoa, iced with dark chocolate buttercream.
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$7.50
Drizzled chocolate icing topped over four layers of moist cake and fudgy frosting. A chocolate lover's dream