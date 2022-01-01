Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Whoopie Pie$3.50
Chocolate chip cookies sandwich cookie dough flavored filling, an instant classic!
Allergens: wheat and soy.
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ben&Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.69
Big delicious chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough surrounded by creamy vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie (2 For $2)$2.00
More about Fresh Forage

