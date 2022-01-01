Chocolate chip cookies in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
Chocolate chip cookies sandwich cookie dough flavored filling, an instant classic!
Allergens: wheat and soy.
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Ben&Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.69
Big delicious chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough surrounded by creamy vanilla ice cream.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie