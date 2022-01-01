Pies in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve pies
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Pie by the slice: Zingerman's GO BLUE! Berry Pie
|$3.75
By Zingerman's Bakehouse. Tender, flaky, all-butter and high extraction flour crust filled with juicy, wild Maine blueberries. Simply delicious even for breakfast!.
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.95
housemade and served with whipped cream and lime zest
PIZZA
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
celery, carrot, flakey house-made dough - served with chicken gravy + herb butter
*frozen*
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Key Lime Cream pie
|$3.85
This cupcake sized key lime pie has a cookie crumb base is joined by creamy, refreshing mousse made with real key limes, all crowned with smooth whipped cream and toasted coconut for tropical taste in each delightful bite.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Feta Spinach Pie
|$13.00
|Mad Farmer 4-Berry Pie Cider
|$6.50
MI-Semi-sweet CIDER w tart cherry, blackberry, blueberry & raspberry. 6%
12oz Can
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Mediterranean Spinach Pie (6 pieces)
|$14.99
Spinach, onions, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil stuffed and baked into dough.
|Small Mediterranean Spinach Pie (3 pieces)
|$7.99
Spinach, onions, pinenuts, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil stuffed & baked into dough
|Tray Spinach Pies
|$55.00
Dozer Café & Roaster
112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township
|DONUT - Boston Cream Pie
|$4.00
Creamy baked vanilla custard filling topped with rich chocolate ganache
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Spinach Pie Dinner
|$13.00
Served with Rice Pilaf and Tomato Slices
|Spinach Pie Appetizer
|$7.00
SANDWICHES
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|BH Pie Shell, 2Pack, $9.99
|$9.99
two hand crimped all butter pie crusts in a tin pan. Baking instructions included.
|Cherry Pie
Michigan tart cherry filling in a double all-butter and organic flour pie crust.
|Key Lime Pie
A classic, ours features local Guernsey Dairy sour cream and real key lime in the filling and a crust made from our handmade Zingerman's Bakehouse graham crackers.
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.50
Gourmet key lime pie baked and served with real whipped cream on graham cracker crust.
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Pecan Pie
Toasted pecans drenched in a rich muscovado brown sugar custard made w/unrefined brown sugar, real butter, &vanilla.
|Blueberry Pie
Wild Maine blueberries flavored with citrus in a double all-butter pie crust made from 80% extraction organic pastry flour
|Key Lime Pie
A classic, ours features local Guernsey Dairy sour cream and real lime in the filling and a crust made from our hand made Zingerman's Bakehouse graham cracker