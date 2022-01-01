Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pie by the slice: Zingerman's GO BLUE! Berry Pie$3.75
By Zingerman's Bakehouse. Tender, flaky, all-butter and high extraction flour crust filled with juicy, wild Maine blueberries. Simply delicious even for breakfast!.
More about York Food & Drink
BG pic

 

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.95
housemade and served with whipped cream and lime zest
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
Item pic

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
celery, carrot, flakey house-made dough - served with chicken gravy + herb butter
*frozen*
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Cream pie$3.85
This cupcake sized key lime pie has a cookie crumb base is joined by creamy, refreshing mousse made with real key limes, all crowned with smooth whipped cream and toasted coconut for tropical taste in each delightful bite.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Feta Spinach Pie$13.00
Mad Farmer 4-Berry Pie Cider$6.50
MI-Semi-sweet CIDER w tart cherry, blackberry, blueberry & raspberry. 6%
12oz Can
More about The Session Room
Item pic

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Spinach Pie (6 pieces)$14.99
Spinach, onions, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil stuffed and baked into dough.
Small Mediterranean Spinach Pie (3 pieces)$7.99
Spinach, onions, pinenuts, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil stuffed & baked into dough
Tray Spinach Pies$55.00
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Dozer Café & Roaster image

 

Dozer Café & Roaster

112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
DONUT - Boston Cream Pie$4.00
Creamy baked vanilla custard filling topped with rich chocolate ganache
More about Dozer Café & Roaster
Item pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Pie Dinner$13.00
Served with Rice Pilaf and Tomato Slices
Spinach Pie Appetizer$7.00
More about Alpha Koney Island
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
BH Pie Shell, 2Pack, $9.99$9.99
two hand crimped all butter pie crusts in a tin pan. Baking instructions included.
Cherry Pie
Michigan tart cherry filling in a double all-butter and organic flour pie crust.
Key Lime Pie
A classic, ours features local Guernsey Dairy sour cream and real key lime in the filling and a crust made from our handmade Zingerman's Bakehouse graham crackers.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.50
Gourmet key lime pie baked and served with real whipped cream on graham cracker crust.
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Pecan Pie image

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie
Toasted pecans drenched in a rich muscovado brown sugar custard made w/unrefined brown sugar, real butter, &vanilla.
Blueberry Pie
Wild Maine blueberries flavored with citrus in a double all-butter pie crust made from 80% extraction organic pastry flour
Key Lime Pie
A classic, ours features local Guernsey Dairy sour cream and real lime in the filling and a crust made from our hand made Zingerman's Bakehouse graham cracker
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

