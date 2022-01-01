Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cornbread

Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cornbread with Maple Butter$4.00
Allergens: wheat
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Tios Mexican Cafe image

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cornbread$3.00
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 pc Cornbread Muffin$1.99
Cornbread Sugar Cookie$3.99
3 pc Cornbread Muffin$5.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Item pic

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cast Iron Cornbread$4.00
roasted corn, jalapeno
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Cornbread, Slice$2.49
Northern cornbread which means it's sweet & cake like, made w/organic cornmeal & real butter.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse

