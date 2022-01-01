Cornbread in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
|Cornbread with Maple Butter
|$4.00
Allergens: wheat
More about Detroit Wing Company
Detroit Wing Company
3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor
|1 pc Cornbread Muffin
|$1.99
|Cornbread Sugar Cookie
|$3.99
|3 pc Cornbread Muffin
|$5.99
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
|Cast Iron Cornbread
|$4.00
roasted corn, jalapeno