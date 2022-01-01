Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

York Food & Drink image

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
More about York Food & Drink
Banner pic

 

The Great Commoner

110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about The Great Commoner
Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor image

 

Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor

117 West Washington Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Verde Sandwich$10.00
w/ lemon scented mayo on brioche bun, tropical slaw on the side
More about Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$18.95
Romano chicken breast topped with ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of one side dish.
Hickory BBQ Chicken Sandwich$19.95
Tender, grilled BBQ basted chicken breast crowned with crispy bacon and melted Cheddar cheese. Served with one side dish.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$19.25
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and homemade pesto (contains tree nuts). Served with one side dish.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Good Time Charley's image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, spicy mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast tossed in buffalo, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and ranch, on a brioche bun.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken, melted swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and smashed avocado on a brioche bun
More about Good Time Charley's
Chicken Shwarma Sandwich image

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Shwarma Sandwich$6.99
Thinly sliced marinated layers of chicken cooked rotisserie style, rolled in pita with pickles, garlic sauce, spicy sauce and jalapeño chips.
Chicken Shwarma Sandwich$5.99
Thinly sliced marinated layers of chicken cooked rotisserie style, rolled in pita with pickles and garlic sauce.
Chicken Ghallaba Sandwich$5.99
Tender strips of chicken and vegetables, sautéed with herbs and spices, rolled in pita with rice pilaf.
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Item pic

 

Wacker Chemical

4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#15 | Remington's Roadhouse Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast | Hardwood Smoked Bacon | Cheddar Cheese | Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce
#14 | Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.69
Spicy Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
More about Wacker Chemical
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned with Cajun spices topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Crisp Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Sauce
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo served on your choice of Bread
More about Alpha Koney Island
#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
#13 | Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
#15 | Roadhouse Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast | Hardwood Smoked Bacon | Cheddar Cheese | Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich image

 

Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk soaked fresh chicken breast is double-dipped, fried until crispy, and dressed with our spicy oil. Served on a brioche bun with mayo, shredded iceberg, and pickles.
More about Carson's American Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Frank's No Spring Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.49
with romaine lettuce and chicken salad made with fresh tarragon on Challah bread.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Zingerman's Roadhouse

2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.8 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
A boneless buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, and New Mexico green chile ranch on a Bakehouse brioche bun. There is Tellicherry black pepper in our fried chicken, so this dish has a kick!
More about Zingerman's Roadhouse
Item pic

 

The Ravens Club

207 South Main Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
spicy kimchi slaw, avocado, gochujang + mango aioli, hand-cut fries
More about The Ravens Club
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.75
6oz chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and bacon. Served with honey mustard.
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Restaurant banner

 

Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

403 East Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

