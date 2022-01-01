Chicken sandwiches in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor
117 West Washington Street, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Verde Sandwich
|$10.00
w/ lemon scented mayo on brioche bun, tropical slaw on the side
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$18.95
Romano chicken breast topped with ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of one side dish.
|Hickory BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$19.95
Tender, grilled BBQ basted chicken breast crowned with crispy bacon and melted Cheddar cheese. Served with one side dish.
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$19.25
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and homemade pesto (contains tree nuts). Served with one side dish.
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, spicy mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast tossed in buffalo, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and ranch, on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, melted swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and smashed avocado on a brioche bun
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Spicy Chicken Shwarma Sandwich
|$6.99
Thinly sliced marinated layers of chicken cooked rotisserie style, rolled in pita with pickles, garlic sauce, spicy sauce and jalapeño chips.
|Chicken Shwarma Sandwich
|$5.99
Thinly sliced marinated layers of chicken cooked rotisserie style, rolled in pita with pickles and garlic sauce.
|Chicken Ghallaba Sandwich
|$5.99
Tender strips of chicken and vegetables, sautéed with herbs and spices, rolled in pita with rice pilaf.
Wacker Chemical
4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor
|#15 | Remington's Roadhouse Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast | Hardwood Smoked Bacon | Cheddar Cheese | Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce
|#14 | Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
Spicy Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
|#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Cajun Chicken & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned with Cajun spices topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun
|Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Crisp Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Sauce
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo served on your choice of Bread
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
|#13 | Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
|#15 | Roadhouse Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast | Hardwood Smoked Bacon | Cheddar Cheese | Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce
Carson's American Bistro
2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Buttermilk soaked fresh chicken breast is double-dipped, fried until crispy, and dressed with our spicy oil. Served on a brioche bun with mayo, shredded iceberg, and pickles.
SANDWICHES
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Frank's No Spring Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.49
with romaine lettuce and chicken salad made with fresh tarragon on Challah bread.
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Zingerman's Roadhouse
2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
A boneless buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, and New Mexico green chile ranch on a Bakehouse brioche bun. There is Tellicherry black pepper in our fried chicken, so this dish has a kick!
The Ravens Club
207 South Main Street, Ann Arbor
|Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
spicy kimchi slaw, avocado, gochujang + mango aioli, hand-cut fries
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
6oz chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and bacon. Served with honey mustard.