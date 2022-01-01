Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

Cantina Taqueria

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla$10.50
grilled chicken, jack cheese, mixed peppers, onion, sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadilla$7.00
wheat tortilla, jack cheese and choice of chicken, carnitas, steak, roasted veggies or just cheese
Kids Cheesy Quesadilla$4.00
flour tortilla, jack cheese. Add meat for $2
More about Cantina Taqueria
Quesadilla image

 

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$5.79
Choice of Chicken or Taco Meat, Cheddar, Sauteed Peppers, Onions served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla image

BURRITOS

BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$5.25
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken
Ground Beef Quesadilla$5.50
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and ground beef
Gringo Quesadilla$6.50
Grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon and ranch dressing.
More about BTB Burrito
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
LATE PERSONAL QUESADILLAS$12.95
Three Cheese Quesadillas$14.00
Onions, green peppers & jalapeños immersed in mozzarella, Muenster & cheddar cheeses baked between two flour tortillas. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, side of salsa & sour cream
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled Chicken or Pulled Pork, Pico, Avocado, Cilantro, Cheese Blend, House-made Michigan BBQ, Salsa, Sour Cream
Cheese Only Quesadilla$10.00
More about The Session Room
Quesadilla image

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$12.00
Cheese, onion and tomato on grilled flour tortilla. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, mushroom or steak. Sour cream on the side.
1/2 Quesadilla & Soup$10.00
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Item pic

 

Wacker Chemical

4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables | Buffalo Sauce
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables | BBQ Sauce
Black Bean Quesadilla
Black Bean & Corn Salsa | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Southwest Ranch
More about Wacker Chemical
Sweet Potato Quesadilla image

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Quesadilla$12.00
black bean, pickled onion, avocado-crema
Ninos Quesadilla$5.00
classic cheese quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
caramelized onion, serrano, guacamole side car
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Black Olives, Salsa, and Sour Cream
More about Alpha Koney Island
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
Veggie Quesadilla
Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex

2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
More about University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.75
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef. Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$15.00
All-natural chicken, chorizo, cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, onion, green pepper & served with a side of guacamole & sour cream!
More about The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

University of Michigan School of Nursing

300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
More about University of Michigan School of Nursing
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
More about University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

University of Michigan Law School

625 State Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
More about University of Michigan Law School
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center

1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
More about University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

University of Michigan The Link

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
More about University of Michigan The Link

