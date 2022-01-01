Quesadillas in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL
Cantina Taqueria
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.50
grilled chicken, jack cheese, mixed peppers, onion, sour cream and pico de gallo
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
wheat tortilla, jack cheese and choice of chicken, carnitas, steak, roasted veggies or just cheese
|Kids Cheesy Quesadilla
|$4.00
flour tortilla, jack cheese. Add meat for $2
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Quesadilla
|$5.79
Choice of Chicken or Taco Meat, Cheddar, Sauteed Peppers, Onions served with Sour Cream and Salsa
BURRITOS
BTB Burrito
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.25
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken
|Ground Beef Quesadilla
|$5.50
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and ground beef
|Gringo Quesadilla
|$6.50
Grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon and ranch dressing.
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|LATE PERSONAL QUESADILLAS
|$12.95
|Three Cheese Quesadillas
|$14.00
Onions, green peppers & jalapeños immersed in mozzarella, Muenster & cheddar cheeses baked between two flour tortillas. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, side of salsa & sour cream
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|BBQ Quesadilla
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken or Pulled Pork, Pico, Avocado, Cilantro, Cheese Blend, House-made Michigan BBQ, Salsa, Sour Cream
|Cheese Only Quesadilla
|$10.00
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Cheese, onion and tomato on grilled flour tortilla. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, mushroom or steak. Sour cream on the side.
|1/2 Quesadilla & Soup
|$10.00
Wacker Chemical
4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables | Buffalo Sauce
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables | BBQ Sauce
|Black Bean Quesadilla
Black Bean & Corn Salsa | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Southwest Ranch
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
|Sweet Potato Quesadilla
|$12.00
black bean, pickled onion, avocado-crema
|Ninos Quesadilla
|$5.00
classic cheese quesadilla
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
caramelized onion, serrano, guacamole side car
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Black Olives, Salsa, and Sour Cream
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
|Veggie Quesadilla
Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Quesadilla
|$11.75
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef. Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor
|Quesadilla
|$15.00
All-natural chicken, chorizo, cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, onion, green pepper & served with a side of guacamole & sour cream!
University of Michigan School of Nursing
300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
University of Michigan Law School
625 State Street, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
University of Michigan The Link
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables